The Kansas football team has suspended voluntary workouts due to an outbreak of Coronavirus and will implement a self-quarantine for 14 days among all football players and staff members.
KU reported Friday that 12 football players had tested positive for COVID-19, which was up from one when those athletes were originally tested on return to campus a few weeks ago.
“After the increase in positive COVID-19 tests within our football program, our medical team at Kansas Team Health has recommended discontinuing voluntary workouts immediately,” KU athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. “Our priority remains to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy, especially during this pandemic, and will follow the recommendations of our medical professionals.”
Long said KU would only resume football preparations when athletes and staff were tested again for Coronavirus following this initial 14-day quarantine.
KU follows Kansas State in suspending workouts due to the Coronavirus. K-State was shut down on June 20 after it had 14 football players test positive for COVID-19.
“When we welcomed our young men back to campus a couple of weeks ago for voluntary workouts, even with the policies and procedures in place to try and protect them from becoming infected with the virus, events outside of our control has made the decision to pause these workouts necessary,” KU coach Les Miles said in the release. “Our trainers and doctors will remain in daily contact with each of the student-athletes that tested positive to support them and what we hope will involve only minor symptoms if any.”
KU reported Friday that it had tested 164 athletes, which includes all sports. In total, KU has had 16 positives, with four of those coming from outside of football. In addition, 45 athletes were currently in quarantine.
As of now, KU said other sports would continue their voluntary workouts on campus.