With the No. 63 overall pick Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs continued to overhaul their offensive line with the selection of Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey.
The 6-foot-4, 302-pound center is the latest addition to a remade group that added left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guards Joe Thuney and Kyle Long, and center Austin Blythe in free agency.
Humphrey redshirted in 2017 before starting at center in 12 of 14 games in 2018, earning freshman All-American and honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.
In 2019, Humphrey was a Rimington Trophy finalist, a second-team All-American and Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year as a 14-game starter.
In 2020, the team captain was named a third-team All-American and Big 12 offensive lineman of the year while being first-team All-Bug 12.
