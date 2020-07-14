A new era of Highland Scotties football will have to wait until a later date.
Following a sweeping resolution from the National Junior College Athletic Association on Monday, contact sports scheduled for the fall will be pushed back to the spring as all levels of athletics prepare a return facing the COVID-19 pandemic. At Highland, that includes football, women’s soccer and volleyball.
“We at Highland Community College understand the tough decisions made (Monday) by the NJCAA in regards to moving some sports to the spring 2021 semester,” Highland said in a statement. “Highland is working hard to formulate the best plan of action for Scottie Athletics using all the data and information from the NJCAA while working with the KJCCC to develop a process for our campus. The safety and health of our students, employees, and community members is our number one priority and we will keep that at the forefront as we move forward with HCC athletics.”
North Central Missouri College doesn’t have any fall championship seasons that will be affected, though a shift in winter and spring dates will alter action for programs like the regional champion men’s basketball team.
As the Highland football team prepares for its first season under Jeff Hancock, who was hired following Aaron Arnold’s resignation, it will do so with preparation for a season beginning in March. Under NJCAA guidelines, football teams will be allowed practices within a 60-day period between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15. Teams will be allowed three outside scrimmages, as well.
Spring practices will be allowed starting March 1 with competition — a max of eight games — permitted March 25 through May 22. The NJCAA Football Championship will be held June 3, 2021, with discussion of additional bowl games to take place in the future.
Volleyball will be allowed five scrimmages during the same fall period with spring practices beginning Jan. 11 ahead of a max of 21 games beginning Jan. 29. All regional and district competition must be completed by April 3, with the championships held two weeks later.
Highland cross country will compete on their normal schedule, while NCMC golf will have to adhere to a limit of 30 dates of competition between the fall and the spring championship season.
The NJCAA is the first collegiate organization to move full seasons to the spring, with the Patriot and Ivy leagues at Division 1 opting not to play fall sports, including football at the FCS level.
“We agreed these measures would ensure the best possible way to proceed with sports seasons while keeping the safety of student-athletes in mind foremost,” said NCMC president Dr. Lenny Klaver in a statement. “I was pleased with the vote of the NJCAA Regents being overwhelmingly in favor of the plan."
Men’s and women’s basketball will now begin practice on Jan. 11, with those seasons starting Jan. 22 and extending through April 10 with 22-game regular seasons. The NJCAA national championship tournament, held annually in Hutchinson, Kansas, would begin on April 19.
"I am glad the NJCAA is getting a plan in place. I am hopeful that it all stays in place and we do get to have a season," NCMC women’s basketball coach Jenni Croy said.
NCMC men’s coach Jeremy Esry also expressed optimism.
"We are excited that the NJCAA has set some parameters and guidelines for the COVID pandemic and we are very optimistic that we will get to have a season this school year, starting in January,” Esry said. “The safety and well being of our student-athletes will be our top priority. While we will not get to play games during the fall semester, we are excited that we get to work with our student athletes on a daily basis and help push them closer to their academic and athletic goals."
Baseball, golf, softball, tennis, track and field and wrestling will all begin practices in early January with seasons that start later that month and last until April or May. Soccer practices will begin on March 15 with the season spanning from early April to late May.