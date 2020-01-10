The Highland football program now has its 28th coach in school history as the school has named Jeff Hancock the new Head Coach.
Hancock jumps right into the fold at Highland to prepare the 2020 season for Highland football and continue to develop a program that has finished with a winning record four of the last six years and a Top 20 ranking in the final NJCAA polls three of the last four years.
Hancock brings years of football experience at multiple levels including starting his coaching career at Highland back in the 90’s.
Hancock comes to Highland after serving as an offensive analyst for the 2019 season at Abilene Christian as the Wildcats posted a 5-7 record competing the Southland Conference. Prior to his time at Abilene Christian, Hancock has held multiple coaching positions climbing the coaching ladder.
He also had coaching stints at Adrian College (Mich.), Grand Valley State University, University of Saint Mary in Kansas and Lane College.
Highland football is coming off a 6-4 season in which they finished ranked 20th in the NJCAA and Hancock understands the success the program has had recently and hopes to continue it.