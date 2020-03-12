The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has taken a toll on sports not only worldwide, but right here in Missouri.
The NCAA has canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments slated to begin next week because of the spread of coronavirus. That extends to Division II, where Northwest Missouri State was set to defend its 2019 national title and host the Central Region Tournament in Maryville, Missouri, beginning Saturday.
The decision came one day after the NCAA announced games that were scheduled to start next week would be played in mostly empty arenas. The NCAA's cancelation includes all winter and spring sports championships.
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA said in a statement.
Every conference tournament, including the Big 12 and SEC, was also canceled Thursday afternoon.
The NJCAA has also made the decision to postpone national championship events for the upcoming DI and DII men’s and women’s basketball tournaments until Monday, April 20. North Central Missouri College was set to play in the field.
As for the MIAA, springs sports are slated to continue as scheduled for the time being, though there will be no postseason conducted by the NCAA.
"Based on the current information available, the MIAA is not announcing any changes to our spring sports schedules at this time," the league said in a statement. "Decisions about whether schools will travel to scheduled contests and whether the general public is permitted at MIAA spring contests is being left to each MIAA member institution."
The Big 12 and KJCCA have also postponed spring sports and will reevaluate the situation at the end of March.
As a precaution, the Chiefs have advised all non-essential staff to stay away from the facility for 14 days and have canceled all travel for coaches and scouts.
This weekend's MSHSAA Class 1, 2 and 3 state basketball tournaments in Springfield, Missouri, have been limited to only a limited number of family members per school. Third-place games will also not be played.
There have not been any changes announced for Saturday's Class 4 quarterfinal for Lafayette and Raytown South in Independence, Missouri.
The sweep across sports was led by the NBA's decision to suspend the season after Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, has also contracted the virus.
The MLS has been postponed for one month, and MLB Opening Day will be postponed for at least two weeks from the original start date of March 26.
The NHL has also suspended its season, while NASCAR will continue without fans.
PGA events, beginning with Friday's round of The Players Championship, will not allow spectators and will reevaluate ahead of The Masters next month.