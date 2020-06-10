Small College Basketball announced on Wednesday that the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the St. Joseph Civic Arena has been canceled this year due to the reduction in games for the 2020-2021 season.
Additionally, the 2020 Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame Induction has been postponed and the date will be announced at a later time
“Due to multiple factors beyond our control, stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it saddens me to announce that we will cancel the 2020 Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame Classic. Additionally, we are postponing the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony,” Small College Basketball Founder John McCarthy said in a press release. “These events are a true highlight for all involved, and it’s rather emotional to make such an announcement, yet I’m confident that it’s the right decision, given the circumstance.”
The two events will return to St. Joseph in 2021, with Missouri Western once again hosting.
“Thanks to the support of Hillyard and the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau over the past two years, this event achieved scheduling support from the NCAA while shining the national spotlight on our community as host of NCAA Division II’s premier in-season men’s basketball tournament,” Missouri Western Athletic Director Dr. Josh Looney said. We have been pleased with the economic impact in St. Joseph and look forward to continuing to grow the tournament in 2021.”
The 2021 Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Thursday Nov. 4, 2021, at the Missouri Theater.The 2021 Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame Classic will take place at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph on Friday & Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, 2021.