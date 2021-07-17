The St. Joseph Mustangs have scored just 10 runs over their last five games. The offensive struggles were evident in a 2-1 loss Saturday night at Phil Welch. The Mustangs scored its lone run in the bottom of the second in a 2-1 loss to the Sedalia Bombers.
“They had our guys off balance the whole night,” Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. “We squared up some balls but weren’t able to get runs across the plate when it mattered and left a lot of guys on base.”
St. Joseph stranded five runners over the first three innings and nine total. The Mustangs have left 26 runners on base over their last three games.
Derrick Mays drove in the Mustangs first run of the game with a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the second. Michael Paul reached on a walk in the second inning but was thrown out attempting to steal third base, ending the inning.
Mustangs’ starter Jay Greco shutdown the Bombers over his seven innings pitched. Greco allowed just two hits, both hits were homeruns hit by Sedalia shortstop Spencer Nivens.
“I just left a couple of balls up and he got ahold of them,” Greco said.
Sedalia starting pitcher Jake McMahill just one baserunner over his final four innings. McMahill allowed one run and four hits over seven innings.
“He’s got a really good changeup, a really good slider, and a really good fastball that he can throw at any point in the at-bat,” Coy said. “He’s a good, smart pitcher and kept us off balance all night.”
The Mustangs had an opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth with two stolen bases by shortstop Cole Sibowski. The St. Joseph native reached third base with one out but failed to score with the Bombers striking out back-to-back batters.
“Runners on third with less than two outs—they should score,” Coy said. “We have to put the ball in play. We strikeout way too much with runners on base.”
St. Joseph had another opportunity in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff double by Chase Spoonemore. Ike Book then drew a walk with one out, only to have Sedalia reliver Daniel Jaurez strike out the next two batters.
The Mustangs are now 16-14 on the season and will look to bounce back against the Chillicothe Mudcats tomorrow evening at five.
“It was just one of those nights where it didn’t go our way,” Coy said.
St. Joseph entered the final week of the regular season with seven games over a five-day stretch. The Mustangs will have three games against Clarinda, three against the Prospects and one game against Chillicothe.
