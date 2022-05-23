GUILFORD, Mo. — Platte Valley scored five runs before Princeton could record an out in the third inning, paving the way to a 10-1 win in the Class 1 sectional round Monday evening.
Brandon McQueen finished with four hits and four RBIs, scoring two runs of his own. Trevor Weir was one of three other batters with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
After a cleaning inning from Wyatt Miller on the mound, Platte Valley opened up the scoring in the first.
Landon Weiderholt sent a grounder through the right side that scored Bliley before a two-RBI blooper to center by McQueen for a 3-0 lead after one.
The Tigers earned a run back in the second when a wild throw to third as a Tigers baserunner was stealing, allowing for an easy stroll to home.
But Valley earned back the run and some the next inning. With two on, the Tigers opted for a pitching change, only for a hit to load the bases.
McQueen came up and delivered a deep shot off the fence in left field to score two runs. Justin Miller followed it up with a blooper to shallow right that scored another run, and Weir brought in two runners with a liner to left for an 8-1 lead with no outs in the frame.
Platte Valley added two more runs in the fourth.
Miller struck out seventh and allowed just two hits in three innings. Bliley fanned three without allowing a hit in two innings while Matt Jermain pitched in two shutout innings of relief.
Platte Valley will travel to Shelbyville, Missouri, for a quarterfinal matchup with North Shelby on Wednesday.
