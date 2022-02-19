Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL DISTRICTS

BOYS

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

Host = Milan

QUARTERFINALS

*All games 6 p.m. Monday at host sites

No. 1 Milan — BYE

No. 5 Brookfield at No. 4 Hamilton

No. 7 Trenton at No. 2 Carrollton

No. 6 South Harrison at No. 3 Marceline

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15

Host = Lawson

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Saturday

No. 1 St. Pius X — BYE

No. 4 Lawson vs. No. 5 East Buchanan, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 7 Frontier, 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Lathrop vs. No. 6 Cristo Rey, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Tuesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

Host = North Andrew

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Monday

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE

No. 4 East Atchison vs. No. 5 Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

No. 2 North Andrew — BYE

No. 3 Albany vs. No. 6 King City, 5 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7 p.m. Wednesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

Host = Gallatin

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Monday

No. 1 West Platte — BYE

No. 4 Maysville vs. No. 5 North Platte, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Plattsburg vs. No. 7 Stewartsville, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Gallatin vs. No. 6 Polo, 6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Thursday

CHAMPIONSHIP

1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16

Host = Mound City

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Saturday

No. 1 Mound City — BYE

No. 4 NE Nodaway vs. No. 5 Rock Port, noon

No. 2 Platte Valley vs. No. 7 North Nodaway, 1:15 p.m.

No. 3 Worth County vs. No. 6 South Holt, 2:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Tuesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

Host = SJ Christian

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Monday

No. 1 Stanberry — BYE

No. 4 Pattonsburg vs. No. 5 Northland Christian, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Winston vs. No. 7 Union Star, 6 p.m.

No. 3 SJ Christian vs. No. 6 DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

8 p.m. Friday

===========

GIRLS

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

Host = Milan

QUARTERFINALS

*All games 6 p.m. Saturday at host sites

No. 1 Milan — BYE

No. 5 Marceline at No. 4 South Harrison

No. 7 Hamilton at No. 2 Carrollton

No. 6 Brookfield at No. 3 Trenton

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15

Host = Lawson

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Saturday

No. 1 East Buchanan — BYE

No. 4 Lawson vs. No. 5 Cristo Rey, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan — BYE

No. 3 Lathrop — BYE

SEMIFINALS

5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Monday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

Host = North Andrew

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Saturday

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE

No. 4 East Atchison vs. No. 5 King City, 1 p.m.

No. 2 North Andrew — BYE

No. 3 Nodaway Valley vs. No. 6 Albany, 11 a.m.

SEMIFINALS

5 p.m., 7 p.m. Tuesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

Host = Gallatin

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Saturday

No. 1 North Platte — BYE

No. 4 Plattsburg vs. No. 5 Maysville, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Polo vs. No. 7 Gallatin, 1 p.m.

No. 3 West Platte vs. No. 6 Stewartsville, 2:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16

Host = Mound City

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Monday

No. 1 Platte Valley — BYE

No. 4 Mound City vs. No. 5 Rock Port, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 South Holt vs. No. 7 NE Nodaway, 5:45 p.m.

No. 3 North Nodaway vs. No. 6 Worth County, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

Host = SJ Christian

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Saturday

No. 1 SJ Christian — BYE

No. 4 Pattonsburg vs. No. 5 Winston, noon

No. 2 Stanberry — BYE

No. 3 DeKalb vs. No. 6 Union Star, 2 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.