BASKETBALL DISTRICTS
BOYS
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16
Host = Milan
QUARTERFINALS
*All games 6 p.m. Monday at host sites
No. 1 Milan — BYE
No. 5 Brookfield at No. 4 Hamilton
No. 7 Trenton at No. 2 Carrollton
No. 6 South Harrison at No. 3 Marceline
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15
Host = Lawson
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday
No. 1 St. Pius X — BYE
No. 4 Lawson vs. No. 5 East Buchanan, 3:30 p.m.
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 7 Frontier, 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 Lathrop vs. No. 6 Cristo Rey, 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Tuesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16
Host = North Andrew
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Monday
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE
No. 4 East Atchison vs. No. 5 Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
No. 2 North Andrew — BYE
No. 3 Albany vs. No. 6 King City, 5 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7 p.m. Wednesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15
Host = Gallatin
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Monday
No. 1 West Platte — BYE
No. 4 Maysville vs. No. 5 North Platte, 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 Plattsburg vs. No. 7 Stewartsville, 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Gallatin vs. No. 6 Polo, 6 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Thursday
CHAMPIONSHIP
1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
Host = Mound City
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday
No. 1 Mound City — BYE
No. 4 NE Nodaway vs. No. 5 Rock Port, noon
No. 2 Platte Valley vs. No. 7 North Nodaway, 1:15 p.m.
No. 3 Worth County vs. No. 6 South Holt, 2:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15
Host = SJ Christian
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Monday
No. 1 Stanberry — BYE
No. 4 Pattonsburg vs. No. 5 Northland Christian, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Winston vs. No. 7 Union Star, 6 p.m.
No. 3 SJ Christian vs. No. 6 DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
8 p.m. Friday
===========
GIRLS
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16
Host = Milan
QUARTERFINALS
*All games 6 p.m. Saturday at host sites
No. 1 Milan — BYE
No. 5 Marceline at No. 4 South Harrison
No. 7 Hamilton at No. 2 Carrollton
No. 6 Brookfield at No. 3 Trenton
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15
Host = Lawson
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday
No. 1 East Buchanan — BYE
No. 4 Lawson vs. No. 5 Cristo Rey, 2 p.m.
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan — BYE
No. 3 Lathrop — BYE
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Monday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16
Host = North Andrew
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE
No. 4 East Atchison vs. No. 5 King City, 1 p.m.
No. 2 North Andrew — BYE
No. 3 Nodaway Valley vs. No. 6 Albany, 11 a.m.
SEMIFINALS
5 p.m., 7 p.m. Tuesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15
Host = Gallatin
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday
No. 1 North Platte — BYE
No. 4 Plattsburg vs. No. 5 Maysville, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Polo vs. No. 7 Gallatin, 1 p.m.
No. 3 West Platte vs. No. 6 Stewartsville, 2:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
Host = Mound City
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Monday
No. 1 Platte Valley — BYE
No. 4 Mound City vs. No. 5 Rock Port, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 South Holt vs. No. 7 NE Nodaway, 5:45 p.m.
No. 3 North Nodaway vs. No. 6 Worth County, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15
Host = SJ Christian
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday
No. 1 SJ Christian — BYE
No. 4 Pattonsburg vs. No. 5 Winston, noon
No. 2 Stanberry — BYE
No. 3 DeKalb vs. No. 6 Union Star, 2 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
