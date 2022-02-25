LAWSON, Mo. — When Mid-Buchanan was trailing St. Pius X by three with just over one second left on the clock in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Class 3 District 15 title game, Dragon junior Joe Clark said all he could think about was getting senior Caiden Bailey another chance to take the floor.
“I knew I wanted to shoot it, I wanted it in my hands,” Clark said. “I wanted to get CB out there to play another game.”
Clark caught the inbounds pass, took a dribble and sank a half-court buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime. The No. 2 Dragons would go on to defeat the No. 1 Warriors after four overtimes, clinching their sixth district title in a row.
“It was back and forth, two teams that didn’t wanna give it up,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Bryce Kemper said. “This was one of the classic games anyone could ever watch.”
One of the Dragons’ senior leaders, Bailey fouled out in the fourth quarter after scoring 20 points in possibly his final game in a Mid-Buch uniform.
Seeing Clark’s shot go in to keep the season alive, Bailey said he was happy to keep it going.
“I never thought it would happen, I was already crying when I came out,” Bailey said. “I’m just so happy for him and our team, and we keep it going and just see how long this run can go.”
Bailey got things going for the Dragons early in the game, scoring 17 first half points to lead the Dragons into the locker room with a one-point halftime lead.
After Mid Buch took a two-point lead through three quarters, Pius opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take the lead for themselves. With just under a minute to play, Pius held a five-point lead.
With just seconds remaining in regulation, Mid-Buch capitalized on missed free throws from Pius and took possession trailing by three with 1.7 seconds on the clock.
In a timeout, Kemper said Clark asked if he wanted him to pass or shoot after catching the inbound pass.
“I said, ‘You got one dribble, you gotta make up your mind on that,’” Kemper said. “I love the kid; he did what he said he could do.”
After Clark hit the shot to send the game to overtime, the teams remained deadlocked through two overtime periods.
In the third, the Dragons started hot, getting out to as much as a five-point lead. The Dragons turned the ball over late in the third overtime, leading to a Pius bucket. Free throws cut the deficit to two, when Pius’ Keegan McKay got a score to tie it and send the game to a fourth overtime.
The fourth overtime was when Clark entered his zone. The junior got back-to-back buckets, pushing the Dragons to a three-point lead with 34 seconds to play. Clutch free-throw shooting and defense down the stretch helped the Dragons push it to a five-point lead, a margin they won by.
Pius senior Chase Wilcox had a game-high 34 points, as Clark led the Dragons to a sixth-consecutive district title with 25 points.
“Our coach said don’t take it for granted because not a lot of teams do this,” Clark said. “I didn’t wanna let up for these guys, and they won’t let up for me, so I love them.”
With the victory, the Dragons advance to the Class 3 Sectionals, where they will face the winner of Milan and Marceline next Wednesday at Truman State in Kirksville.
After a tense victory, Kemper said he hasn’t coached many games that compare.
“This is one of the more memorable ones, I’m sure,” Kemper said. “Had a lot of them, but this one is going to rank up there. I couldn’t probably put a number on it, but it’s really high up there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.