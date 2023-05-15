The city of St. Joseph has been on the rise lately, whether its new businesses setting up shop or in this case multiple new sporting events coming to town.
Bringing in quality events that will begin in November was not an easy task, but Director of Development Brett Esely has been working around the clock to ensure St. Joseph becomes a hub for women’s basketball.
“It’s about opportunity and it’s about experience. We sell experience here in St. Joseph. I tell people all the time, we’ve got to do it just a little bit better,” Esely said. “I think in this case, I think there were a couple of obvious ties.”
Those ties relate to the inaugural Bill Snyder Basketball Classic, which will feature the Kansas State Wildcats against the Missouri Tigers in a marquee, non-conference women’s basketball matchup. Tip time for the game is currently set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Three members of K-State’s coaching staff have either coached or were alumni of Missouri Western. There are more ties with Maryville native Serena Sundell on the Wildcat squad and legendary head coach Bill Snyder being inducted in the Area Sports Hall of Fame.
“The sale to Kansas State, I won’t say it was easy, but it was very lucrative,” Esely said. “Obviously, we had to find an opponent. There were a number of different options. The University of Missouri was always at the top of my list and fortunate enough we were able to make that happen. I think it’ll be a great environment for those student athletes as well.”
The fun doesn’t start there. To leverage the momentum of the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship being in St. Joseph, the creation of the inaugural St. Joseph NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Central Region Showcase was born.
The field which features Missouri Western also includes Fort Hays State from the MIAA, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene from the Great American Conference along with Concordia-St. Paul, Minot State, Minnesota State and Winona State from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The event will take place Nov. 10-11 with eight games (four per day) as part of the opening weekend of the division II basketball season.
“St. Joseph is a good basketball town, St. Joseph is a good women’s basketball town. Whether we’re talking high school, college or something on the professional level, even all the way down to youth basketball, we have historically had very good women’s games played here,” Esely said. “We’ve always had a good home and been able to celebrate the sport of women’s basketball, and I think any opportunity we have to grow that interest and grow that platform, we want to do that.”
Not too long after the opening weekend of Division II basketball, the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame High School holiday Hoops Classic will take place. The event has gained popularity, expanding to 14 teams across three days. The event will take place Dec. 20-22 with a boys/girls doubleheader in a classic style format.
The expansion shows that local and regional officials are taking notice, and that the Civic Arena can really capitalize on the popularity.
“It doesn’t matter what level of athletics we’re talking about, It gives them an opportunity for a different type of an experience and I think that relates to the high school level,” Esely said. “I think people like to go downtown, people like to stay in town right around the holidays. It Seems to be a good fit for that event.”
And with this lineup of quality events taking place, Brett easily wants the community to take advantage.
“We need to support the events that we have. Sometimes I think we take for granted the events that we have in our own backyard, and I encourage people to get out and support these events,” Esely said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.