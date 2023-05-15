Dawnyell Lair

Cal State Dominguez Hills senior guard Dawnyell Lair dribbles the ball up the floor during the third quarter of the Women’s DII Elite Eight quarterfinal versus Catawba at the Civic Arena.

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

The city of St. Joseph has been on the rise lately, whether its new businesses setting up shop or in this case multiple new sporting events coming to town.

Bringing in quality events that will begin in November was not an easy task, but Director of Development Brett Esely has been working around the clock to ensure St. Joseph becomes a hub for women’s basketball.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.