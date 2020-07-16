The 2020 City Stroke Play Championship has been canceled.
PGA general manager Rick Sumpter released a statement to members Thursday.
"Numerous reasons played a factor into this difficult decision and will become apparently clear in the near future," the statement said. "We plan on resuming the City Stroke Play Championship next year as conditions return to normal.
"We value the competition and tradition in having a true City Champion crowned by playing all three of our local courses."
The City Championship usually takes place in July with rounds at Moila, St. Joseph Country Club and Fairview.