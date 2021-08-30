Bishop LeBlond capitalized on late-game heroics as well as a backbreaking final penalty by Central, beating the Indians 3-2 in extra time Monday in the first game of the annual City Round Robin at The Den.
Central took the first lead of the game with sophomore Luke Catherall scoring the only goal of the first half. Both team’s traded near misses throughout the rest of the contest. LeBlond (1-0) junior Adan Seiter bounced two balls off the top bar of the Indians’ goal, and Catherall nearly scored on a highlight header off of a shot from teammate Bryan Vicente-Castillo that ricocheted off the bar and landed directly beneath it.
Catherall saw otherwise.
“I think it was a goal, the ref just wasn’t in the right position to see it go in,” he said. “But that’s soccer.”
LeBlond scored their first goal of the day on a point-blank shot from midfielder Davis Jungbluth to tie it up in the 45th minute.
Catherall responded to his near-miss with a score off of a free kick with just eight minutes remaining, and with the clock ticking down and a 2-1 Central lead, the Golden Eagles needed a miracle. That miracle came in the form of a remarkable high-arcing shot from freshman Cooper Waterman, who fit the ball just beyond the fingertips of goalkeeper Cameron Root from outside the box to tie up the game with three minutes remaining.
Seiter was one of several Eagles players shocked to see the ball find it’s way into the back of the net.
“I thought it was gonna go over, but as soon as I saw it pass their goalie’s gloves, I was ecstatic,” Seiter said. “Seeing that ball go in, knowing we had a chance to win this game, it was great.”
With just minutes remaining in the overtime period, Central (0-1) senior Sam Fuller was called for a yellow card on LeBlond senior Eli Spencer in the goal box.
Amid the uproar from coaches, players and fans following the call, Spencer focused on the task at hand. He drilled it to the left of Root, and won the game with a walk-off penalty kick.
“I trusted my approach, I work hard at PK’s, so I knew where I was going and committed to it and luckily I was able to make it,” he said.
Central players voiced their displeasure at the ruling following the game, but Central coach Craig Vulgamott was tight-lipped.
“It just sucks to see a game ended that way, that’s all I can say.”
Benton 1, Lafayette 0
The two other city schools continued the trend of one-score games in the second match of the evening.
Entering the break, neither team had scored.
A halftime speech from coach Joey Hendrix helped invigorate the Cardinals, and sophomore Connor Mears scored the first and only goal of the game just 19 seconds into the second period.
The Round Robin will continue Tuesday at Sparks Field, with Central taking on Lafayette and LeBlond playing Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.