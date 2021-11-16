High school basketball season is almost upon us in St. Joseph, and the action kicks off with jamborees this week.
The annual city jamborees will take place this Thursday and Friday at the CHS Coliseum.
“I am very, very excited,” Benton senior Lauren Burright said. “It’s our last jamboree for us seniors, so we’re just trying to go out with a bang.”
The girls jamboree is first on Thursday. The Benton girls basketball team will take the court for the first time since reaching the Class 4 State Final Four last season.
Benton senior Jaida Cox said she’s looking forward to the opportunity to square off with the other city teams one last time.
“It’s always a good time to play all the city schools because they’re all our friends and rivals, and they have been our whole lives,” Cox said. “It’s good playing people that we know who they are, and it’s just really exciting but kinda sad playing our last one.”
The Cardinals finished fourth in the state last season, and Burright said the team has approached practice differently this season.
“We fell short last year, so we wanna make sure we do everything we can to get back to the top,” Burright said. “We have a target on our backs, so we have to work extra hard and put a lot more effort in than we did last year just to make sure that we get back to that spot.”
Cox said the first step will be Thursday’s jamboree, as the Cardinals work to get comfortable on the court once again.
“It just gets us really used to playing with each other,” Cox said, “and getting used to our new offense, defense, and just getting used to some of our new freshmen that are coming in, and getting them used to things, too.”
Following the girls will be the boys jamboree on Friday. The Central boys will take the court in their home arena, but they’ll look a lot different from last year.
“Last year, we had an eight-man rotation, and seven of those guys graduated,” Central head coach Jacob Kimble said. “It’s kind of been starting from the ground up with a new group, which has been really fun.”
The Indians featured eight seniors last season, with the lone returning contributor being current senior Trey Main.
As the Indians gear up for this week’s jamboree, Main said it will be great to get out on the floor with his new teammates.
“We have a bunch of new guys this year,” Main said, “so it’ll be nice getting in the flow of things, learning our offense and playing together as a team.”
When the Indians take the court, Kimble said it will be great to see how his team stacks up with others.
“We get to get out and play against somebody that’s not the same jersey color as us,” Kimble said. “Just getting out on the floor, it’s a good gauge heading into our first games.”
The boys and girls jamborees will both tip off at 5:30 p.m. at the CHS Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.