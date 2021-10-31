Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor served as the team's acting head coach Sunday against the 49ers with Matt Nagy sidelined due to COVID-19.
Tabor is in his 14th season in the NFL, beginning with the Bears back in 2008 until 2010 as an assistant special teams coach. He rejoined the staff when Nagy was hired in 2018.
The former Benton and Benedictine College quarterback, who recently went into the Raven Athletics Hall of Fame, only had previous head coaching experience at NAIA Culver-Stockton College in 2001.
"Just always trying to be four or five plays ahead in the game. I knew once you got into the game and the flow of the game it would lead to answers, what you want to do," Tabor said. "I didn't find it hard. I was extremely comfortable."
