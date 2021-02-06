There are many important factors that go into preparing for a Super Bowl game, and if it’s played in an outdoor stadium, the game-day forecast becomes of major importance.

Teams, fans and halftime entertainment all can be affected by changing weather conditions, be it rain, snow or even fog, and all could impact the outcome of America’s biggest yearly sporting event.

This weekend in Tampa, rain is likely on Saturday and Sunday morning. But there are signs of clearing skies before game time, allowing for an epic Air Force flyover featuring B1, B2 and B52 aircraft.

I reached out to an old friend, Brian LaMarre, who is the meteorologist in charge of the Tampa Bay area National Weather Service, to consult on this article and forecast. His team of meteorologists have been working for more than a year preparing with the Tampa Emergency Management office and the NFL for this week of activities.

There are many things that go into their forecast, but knowing the wind speed and direction are paramount in keeping fans safe if a chemical or radiological hazard is released near the stadium. A dedicated team of NWS meteorologists are on a live video stream with the City of Tampa Emergency Operations Center from 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday to run high-resolution air dispersion models if needed.

There is another team of NWS meteorologists detailed in the Federal Aviation Administration at the Miami Center Weather Service Unit that is charged with monitoring weather over the airspace and rerouting air traffic to and around Tampa on game day. If there is rain and low clouds restricting visibility, that adds another challenge.

The four most important things to consider are visibility, precipitation, temperature and wind. These all can affect the game from the choice of proper footwear to how the football travels in the air on long passes, kickoffs and field goals. Having a good understanding of these variables hours or even days before the game is considered an advantage in each team’s preparation and overall plan.

Here’s the forecast for Sunday’s game in Tampa:

Sky conditions: Clearing skies

Precipitation: 10% chance for light rain

Temperature: 65 degrees at kickoff and 60 degrees post-game

Humidity: 85%

Winds: Light north wind 5 mph

