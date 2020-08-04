For DeAndre Washington, joining the Kansas City Chiefs is more than just moving to a new team. It’s a reunion.
For DeAndre Washington, joining the Kansas City Chiefs is more than just moving to a new team. It’s a reunion.
“It’s just crazy how sometimes life comes full circle,” Washington said.
The former Raiders running back signed with the Chiefs during the offseason, where he is once again teammates with his college quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
“Seeing (Mahomes) at his beginning stage at Tech then seeing him elevate to the stage he’s at now, it’s been a pleasure to see,” Washington said. “Definitely excited to be back playing with him.”
Washington and Mahomes were teammates for two seasons in Lubbock, where they put up big offensive numbers in their one full season as co-starters in 2015.
“I wish we could’ve, you know, won a couple more games, of course,” Washington said. “But offensively, we were hot for sure.”
Texas Tech’s attack in 2015 was led by Mahomes, Washington and receiver Jakeem Grant, each of which finished in the top five in the Big 12 for yardage in their respective categories. The trio also each went on to be NFL Draft picks.
“It was a trifecta. With Pat doing his thing, me on the ground and our receiving game was always pretty good,” Washington said. “We were able to just kind of feed off each other.”
Coming into another dynamic offense in Kansas City, Washington said he hopes he can make an impact on the field.
“Coach Reid, in his offense, he’s shown over plenty of time that he knows how to get playmakers the ball,” Washington said. “I’m looking forward to making my plays when I get my opportunities.”
Joining a running back room with rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Washington said he’s excited to help be a mentor, as he was for rookie running back Josh Jacobs with the Raiders in 2019.
“Any game I can give (Edwards-Helaire), just from my experience, I’m definitely going to shoot it out to him,” Washington said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him shine.”
After following the career of Mahomes from afar over the last five years, Washington said he’s always known Mahomes was special.
“Some guys you play with, he’s just got the it factor. (Mahomes is) one of those guys that’s got it,” Washington said. “He’s able to make plays that most guys can’t make, and he did that in high school, he did it in college and he’s still doing it now.”
