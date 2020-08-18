As the Kansas City Chiefs head into a new season, the team will be with backup quarterback Chad Henne for another season.

“It’s definitely beneficial to be in the same system for three years in a row,” Henne said. “I feel confident in myself, confident to go out there and perform.”

Henne signed a new, two-year contract with the Chiefs back in March. Although he won’t be the primary option under center, Henne said he will play a role supporting his teammates.

“I made a decision, I’m here for my teammates,” Henne said. “I’m here to do to my best ability as I can for this team, and I’m here.”

The 35-year-old veteran is entering his thirteenth season in the NFL, and he said he’s learned from quarterback Patrick Mahomes about working in the Chiefs offense.

“(Mahomes) has obviously been in it, he’s played a lot of games in it,” Henne said. “Kind of getting his nuances, where to put his eyes in different places to get certain routes open.”

Henne noted the improvements that Mahomes has made as a leader in the time since Henne joined the team.

“Really getting a hold of these guys, preaching to them what this offense is about, what he wants from them, what they need from him. He's the ultimate teammate,” Henne said. “He's out there trying to beat our defense left and right, and it's just his mindset. Each and every day, he's out there to win and to be the best leader for this team and win for this organization.”

Henne has also played a role as a mentor to newcomer Jordan Ta’amu, who is entering his first season in the NFL after starring for Ole Miss and the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

“(Ta’amu) is a young, talented guy. Obviously was in the XFL, had some experience there, but he came in and he’s willing to learn,” Henne said. “He’s going to keep learning, pick our brains each and every day, but I think he definitely has a great upside.”

As he embraces his role in the Chiefs offense, Henne said he is in the right situation for him and his family.

“There was no doubt about it. I never looked back,” Henne said. “My family was fine with it, and we’re young and healthy, and we’re just going to go forward from here.”