Guard ready for NFL draft eager to explain blood clot issue (copy)

FILE - Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) blocks against Georgia in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Athens, Ga., in this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, file photo. Tennessee guard Trey Smith says he has no problem explaining his situation, even a million times if he must. He played college football while dealing with a condition that can cause blood clots, and Smith says it’s unique. But he wants to play in the NFL, so he has no problem detailing the plan his doctors and specialists put together allowing him to do just that.

Chiefs lineman Trey Smith watched Kansas City take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 as an intern, and he knew he wanted to be a part of it all.

“I sat in those stands and watched. I was amazed by the offense, amazed by the organization watching them in their run,” Smith said.

Now the former Tennessee guard joins the Chiefs offense as an offensive guard. Picked in the sixth round at No. 226 overall, he was the final draftee for the Chiefs out of a total of six.

Smith said waiting until the final round to hear his name called is a big motivator.

“When you don’t get selected it’s tough,” Smith said. “I’m thankful for everyone in the Chiefs organization for believing in me an taking a chance on me,” Smith said.

A First Team All-SEC player, Smith’s talent wasn’t the reason for him falling to the sixth round, instead his health was a concern.

In 2018 during his sophomore season, Smith dealt with blood clots in his lungs after starting the first seven games.

He received treatment in order to finish out his career with the Volunteers. Despite the health issues, Smith attests to his “perfect” health.

“I’m completely healthy and ready to roll,” Smith said.

After their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, the Chiefs needed to address their line.

Now with Smith as well as the addition of Creed Humphrey, Smith will vie for a spot on the line alongside veterans Joe Thuney, Andrew Wylie, Kyle Long, and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

“I’m excited to work really with Patrick Mahomes,” Smith said. “My expectation is to come to work everyday and do exactly what they need me to do.”

Micaela Dea can be reached at micaela.dea@newspressnow.com.

Follow her on Twitter: @NPNowDea

Micaela Dea is a sports reporter for News-Press NOW. She graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Growing up in San Diego, Micaela loves to travel, meet new people, and tell stories. Have a story idea? Don't hesitate to email!

