Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and third-year linebacker Nick Bolton are in agreement on wanting the defense to be top 10 in the NFL in 2023.

“I’m with Nick. I’d like us to climb up there,” Spagnuolo said. “I’m not going to worry about that week to week, but at the end of the year, I’d like that to be the ultimate goal.”

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.