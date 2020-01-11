The AFC Playoffs officially go through Arrowhead Stadium.
Thanks to Saturday's 28-12 win by the Tennessee Titans over the Baltimore Ravens, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the winner of Sunday's matchup between No. 2 Kansas City and No. 4 Houston will host the Titans in next week's AFC Championship Game.
Kansas City hosted the New England Patriots for the right to hoist the Lamar Hunt Trophy, losing to Tom Brady and Company in overtime. It was the first AFC title game ever hosted in Arrowhead Stadium.
Houston took Round 1 between these two teams back in Week 6 when Deshaun Watson tallied three touchdowns in a 31-24 win.
If the Chiefs win on Sunday, they’re one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years — all without having to play a playoff game on the road.