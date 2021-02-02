Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill was not on the field for last year’s Super Bowl. An injury sidelined him for the duration of the playoffs, and he was unable to spend the entire week with the team in Miami.

“It struck me like, ‘I played every game this year, every regular season game, and now I don’t feel like I’m actually part of the team right now,’” Thornhill said. “I really wished I could be there.”

Thornhill said by the time he got down there the day before the game, he was excited to see his teammates getting to play in the Super Bowl. But he said it started to hit him hard when he walked into the stadium on game day.

“When they ran out the tunnel, I was standing front row, screaming for them,” Thornhill said. “Then after that, it hit me super hard, and I shut down.”

Seeing the sights and sounds of the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years, Thornhill said it lit a fire inside him.

“I think that’s what drove me throughout this whole year. It’s just like, ‘I’m going to get back to that game,’” he said. “I had to get back.”

A second-round pick out of Virginia, Thornhill enjoyed an impressive rookie season. Starting all 16 games, he compiled 57 tackles and three interceptions, including a pick six against the division rival Raiders. That led him to be named to the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team.

But Thornhill was dealt a blow in the first half of the Chiefs’ regular season finale vs. the Chargers.

Near the beginning of the second quarter, a third down pass from Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was lofted to the end zone. Thornhill and Chargers receiver Keenan Allen both went up for the ball, and both fell to the ground.

Allen got up, Thornhill didn’t.

“I saw him laying on the ground, then I looked at the replay, and I said, ‘Oh my, oh my,’” Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said. “When a guy goes down with no one touching him, you know that’s not a good sign.”

Thornhill tore his ACL on the play. He would be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

“It really hurt me a lot,” Thornhill said, “just being able to be at the (Super Bowl), but not really being able to be on the field with my team.”

Merritt said it was difficult to see the rookie missing out on a chance to play on the big stage after the season he’d had.

“Him not being able to play in the playoffs,” Merritt said, “and not being able to go through the Super Bowl run that we had last year was heartbreaking.”

Thornhill was immediately on the road to recovery. He battled back throughout the offseason to be ready for week one. But he said it wasn’t always the easiest road to travel.

“It was some hard times throughout the year,” Thornhill said. “I was struggling mentally and physically, but just keeping my faith in God, just knowing that he’s going to push me through those hard times and get me back to where I want to be.”

Merritt said he knew Thornhill was struggling at certain points throughout his recovery, so Merritt urged the team to send him some words of encouragement.

“Family picks up the next person if he’s down and tries to make sure that we all let that person know that we love them,” Merritt said. “That’s one of the things we had to do with Juan, just continue to show him love, and he felt that.

“And now he’s starting to come into his own.”

Thornhill’s rehab was successful. He returned to the Chiefs’ starting lineup for week one and played in all 16 regular season games. He followed up his stellar rookie campaign with a stat line of 41 tackles and one interception, returning to his role as a difference-maker in the Kansas City secondary.

Now, the Chiefs have reached the peak of the football world once again. With Super Bowl 55 looming, the defending champs will have their safety healthy and on the field.

When Thornhill was in the stands for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory a year ago, he sent out a tweet mid-game.

The tweet read, “This game was meant for me… I would literally have the game of my life tonight.” Sunday night, he’ll have the chance to fulfill a dream and be on the field just one year later.

“All season, in my mind, I was just thinking that we were going to get back to the Super Bowl. There was no other option,” Thornhill said. “So it definitely means a whole lot to me just being able to step out there, play in the Super Bowl.

“This is like your childhood dream, to go out there and play in one of the biggest games ever, so I’m really excited.”

The Chiefs and Buccaneers kickoff Super Bowl 55 Sunday night in Tampa.