Final roster cuts are looming for the Kansas City Chiefs, and some of the team’s promising young players have found themselves on the chopping block.
The Chiefs must get their roster down to the regular season cap of 53 by Tuesday afternoon, and 13 of the 80 players in uniform for Friday’s preseason finale are no longer on the roster, according to multiple reports.
The most notable cut this week was running back Darwin Thompson. Thompson was the Chiefs’ sixth round pick in 2019 out of Utah State.
Across his two seasons in Kansas City, Thompson rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 108 yards receiving and one receiving touchdown across 26 games. He was also a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl winning team in 2020.
The addition of free agent running back Jerick McKinnon likely left no room on the roster for Thompson.
Another eye-opening waive was to safety Devon Key. The undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky impressed early in camp, but struggled on the field in three preseason games.
When speaking to the media early in camp, Key noted that he felt a mutual desire between him and the Chiefs organization throughout the draft process.
“Coach Reid called and that kind of made an impression on me, having the head coach call me,” Key said. “I thought that was pretty nice, so the winning culture, I decided to come here and try to help the team as best as I could.”
Coming out as an undrafted free agent, Key also said that he would do his best to stick on an NFL roster.
“I’ve always said God has a plan for everybody and that was just his plan for me,” Key said. “I know I’m an undrafted guy so I’m just going to come out here and be ready to work.”
The Chiefs intend to sign Key to their practice squad if he clears waivers.
Monday’s other cuts include CB/LB Zayne Anderson, LB Omari Cobb, DE Austin Edwards, WR Maurice Ffrench, RB Derrick Gore, DE Demone Harris, OL Wyatt Miller, WR Darrius Shepherd and WR Dalton Schoen.
The Chiefs also traded offensive lineman Yasir Durant to the Patriots late Monday for a 2022 seventh-round pick, according to reports.
The roster is now down to 67 players as of late Monday. The Chiefs will need to trim down to 53 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
