Three years removed from his last NFL snap, Chiefs edge rusher Tamba Hali finally brought his career to an end.

Hali signed a one-day contract with the team Monday to retire as a member of the franchise.

The 2006 first-round pick finished his career with 89.5 sacks with the Chiefs, finishing in double digits in 2010, '11 and '13. He's second all-time in Chiefs history behind Derrick Thomas.

Hali went to six Pro Bowls and made two All-Pro teams for his combination of edge speed and power.

The Big Ten defensive lineman of the year at Penn State and Senior Bowls MVP went No. 20 overall to Kansas City in 2006, just more than 10 years after leaving Liberia. He became a U.S. citizen before his rookie season.

That year he finished with eight sacks and five forced fumbles. He had six-plus sacks in nine seasons and forced 33 fumbles in his career.

Hali was a casualty of the salary cap following the 2017 season. Injuries limited him to just 99 snaps that season.

Hali only played for the Kansas City Chiefs in his career.

The selection proved worthy immediately. Hali had eight sacks and five forced fumbles in his rookie season. In nine seasons, he had at least six sacks. He made them count, too. Hali was masterful with the strip-sack. He forced 33 fumbles over his 12 seasons.

The Chiefs ultimately released him after the 2017 season, a cap casualty after injuries had limited him to just 99 snaps.