After scoring three-straight touchdowns to start the AFC Championship, the Chiefs fell flat in the second half.
“We tried to put the game away, but that was just something we couldn’t do in the second half,” Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman said.
Going up by as much as 21-3 in the opening half, the Chiefs held a 21-10 advantage at the break.
Then came a second-half full of struggles as Cincinnati exploded onto the scene to erase an 18-point deficit.
The Bengals scored a field goal near the end of the third quarter to trail 21-13.
After a Mahomes interception gave Cincinnati the ball near the red zone, the Bengals needed just five plays to score and tie the contest at 21 with a two-point conversion.
“When you’re playing a good team and you don’t hit what’s there and you try to get a little bit more than what’s necessary, (it) kind of bites you in the butt, I guess you would say,” Mahomes said. “It’s something that, we were playing so well in the first half and in the second half, we were just off a tick and that’s all it takes to lose a football game.”
Burrow led an 11-play, 46-yard drive in the fourth quarter to take a 24-21 lead on an Evan McPherson field goal with 6:04 left in regulation, tying an AFC title game record for largest comeback.
With six minutes remaining in regulation and trailing by three points, the Chiefs looked to score another touchdown.
However, Sam Hubbard sacked Mahomes on consecutive plays.
“They stayed with it. They fought,” Mahomes said. “But I’ve got to be better. When you’re up 21-3 at one point in a game, you can’t lose it and I put that on myself.”
After Cincinnati’s 21 unanswered points, Mahomes led a 14-play, 49-yard drive which ended in Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime, where the Bengals scored another field goal to secure the 27-24 victory.
Mahomes went 26-for-39 for 275 yards and three touchdowns.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took full blame for the offense going flat in the second half.
“I’ve got to do a better job at giving (Mahomes) things that he can make plays with,” Reid said. “I can do a lot better in that area.”
It marked the second time this season the Bengals have come back to beat the Chiefs, after a 14-point comeback in the Bengals’ Week 17 victory.
Hardman said better execution would’ve solved their struggles.
“I think they (stuck) with their game plan. They (were) just making better plays than we (were),” Hardman said. “We just put the blame on ourselves.”
Joe Burrow completed 23 of his 38 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, which the Chiefs couldn’t capitalize on.
As Burrow rose to the occasion to clinch a spot against the Rams in Super Bowl 56, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu had praise for the quarterback.
“Obviously, this kid studies a lot of tape and has the instincts to go with it. He made a couple third own scrambles today that lifted their team,” Mathieu said.
With a heartbreaking end to the season in their fourth straight AFC Championship appearance, Mathieu found the silver lining.
“We all feel that we could’ve been better or we left out there, so I think more importantly you just have to continue to dig deep,” Mathieu said. “This is another great challenge for this team, for this organization to continue to push forward and to continue to represent the AFC and to continue to represent this division and I know that they can do that.”
