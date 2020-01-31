MIAMI — Win or lose, this Kansas City Chiefs team could undergo a drastic change in the offseason.
On both sides of the ball, the Chiefs have decisions to make that could alter the franchise forever.
Here’s a look at a few of the storylines heading into Super Bowl Sunday:
Sammy Watkins’ future in KC
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins said could take a paycut, or even sit out 2020 to rest, as he ponders his future.
"If it suits me and my family and my needs, for sure," Watkins said Thursday when asked about possibly renegotiating his contract, set to pay him $14 million next season, the final of a three-year deal. "But I'm really in a different space right now. I don't know what I'm going to do. If we win it, I might chill out. I might sit out a year. You just never know.
"I might want to go somewhere else and create another Super Bowl team. So it's just all about how I'm feeling.”
Watkins, who said Monday Patrick Mahomes was what brought him to the Chiefs, could grant the Chiefs $7 million in cap room with his release.
He has caught 92 passes for 1,192 yards and 6 touchdowns in 28 regular-season games for the Chiefs. Two of his better performances have come in AFC Championship Games, with Watkins catching four passes for 114 yards against the New England Patriots last season and seven for 114 and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans this season.
Will Chris Jones return next season?
After leading the Chiefs in sacks last season, Jones was unable to come to an agreement on a new contract last offseason. He held out of offseason activities but was on time for training camp.
He missed three games and still led the team in sacks, despite trading for Frank Clark and making him the third-highest paid defensive lineman.
But Jones hopes to stay in Kansas City long-term.
“One-thousand percent,” he said. “The fans know how much I love Kansas City. The fans see the type of passion I play with. They see my passion for staying in Kansas City, and they see how I interact with them. They know that I want to stay in Kansas City.”
NFL.com reported Jones asked for between $18 and $22 million last offseason.
Jones could be slapped with the franchise tag and play next season for the Chiefs, or explore a trade, though he’s never wanted to play anywhere else.
“That’s always been the plan,” Jones said Wednesday. “I try not to think about it — because you know the business side of it. That’s why I don’t really talk about it. I don’t think about it. I just focus on the season. I let my agents handle that.”
Patrick’s Pay Day
Instead of paying the man right away, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said the team will pay its MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the right time.
He could become the first NFL quarterback to land a contract worth $200 million. Mahomes first becomes eligible for a contract extension at the start of the new league year in March.
“There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick, and when I say the right time, it will be right time both for the player and the club,” Hunt said on Tuesday. “I don’t want to say it necessarily has to be this offseason, but I will say that it’s a priority to get it done.”
During Hunt’s midseason update in November, he was asked about an extension for Mahomes. His tune was the same back then, saying that after the 2019 season might be the right time or a year from now might be the right time.
Mahomes could be better suited waiting until the new CBA is agreed upon, set to expire after next season, before signing a contract.
“I hope Patrick is here for his entire career,” Hunt said. “And that’s going to be our goal.”