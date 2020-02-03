- 50 The number of years that stood between the first and second Super Bowl championships in Chiefs’ history.
- 21 The number of unanswered points that lifted the Chiefs past a 20-10 deficit to the 49ers at the end of the third quarter. The 10-point comeback is tied for the second largest in Super Bowl history.
- 24 The number of years plus 138 days old, which makes Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win an MVP award and a Super Bowl. He became the second-youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl.
- 5-0 The record of Mahomes and the Chiefs when trailing by double digits during the 2019-’20 season. Mahomes is the first quarterback to lead three double-digit comebacks in a single postseason.
- 222 The number of wins coach Andy Reid has had, including Super Bowl LIV. Reid’s 222nd-career win coincidentally arrived on 2/22. He was the winningest coach without a championship prior to Super Bowl LIV.