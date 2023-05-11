Super Bowl champion Chiefs set White House visit for June 5 News-Press NOW May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chiefs Eagles Super Bowl Football Associated Press Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones admires the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Show more Show less Associated Press Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones admires the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Associated Press Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Associated Press Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the first round of the NFL football draft on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At long last, the Kansas City Chiefs will get the chance to show off their Super Bowl championship in the nation's capital next month. The Chiefs announced Wednesday they will visit the White House and President Joe Biden on Monday, June 5.The visit will be the first for the Chiefs franchise after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 prevented the team from visiting the White House after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. The announcement comes three months after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 to win their third Super Bowl championship in franchise history and the second in four seasons. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Trending Recipe Exchange Chiefs Videos 10:31 Chiefs Chiefs Training Camp: Day 1, Patrick Mahomes 5:57 Chiefs Chiefs Training Camp: Day 1, Nick Bolton Video Gallery 2021 NFL Draft: Fifth-round TE Noah Gray speaks to the media Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft: Chiefs staff discusses fifth-round TE Noah Gray Local Sports Sports Missouri Western rains on Emporia State parade, advances in MIAA Softball Tournament College MWSU baseball bids adieu to Buzz, introduces new head coach Sports Bishop LeBlond gets signature district win against the state's top team +2 Sports Griffon coach shares son's story after draft selection
