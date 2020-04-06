The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday recognized six former and current Kansas City Chiefs as members of the 2010 All-Decade Team.
Safety Eric Berry, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, safety Tyrann Mathieu, running back LeSean McCoy and cornerback Darrelle Revis were named as some of the best at their position by the organizations Monday.
Only the Patriots had more players (8) selected for the honor.
Berry joined the Chiefs as a first-round pick (fifth overall) in 2010. From 2010-18, he amassed 445 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, 51 passes defensed, 14 quarterback hits and five defensive touchdowns in 89 career games.
Berry was a three-time All-Pro selection and a five-time Pro Bowler, including after his battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The Chiefs selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 draft and he has emerged as one of the NFL’s top tight ends. Over the past seven seasons, Kelce has totaled 507 catches for 6,465 yards and 37 touchdowns. He is the only tight end in league history to record four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns. He’s also a two-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler.
Hill joined the Chiefs as a fifth-round selection in 2016 and made the All-Decade Team as a punt-return specialist. The two-time All-Pro has 1,009 punt return yards and four touchdowns.
Mathieu signed a three-year deal with Kansas City in 2019 and quickly became a defensive leader while helping the Chiefs secure their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. Mathieu, a two-time All-Pro selection, previously played for the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17) and Houston Texans (2018).
McCoy (2019) and Revis (2017) each spent one season in Kansas City.
McCoy, who played for Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia from 2009-12, has rolled up 14,868 total yards and 89 touchdowns en route to two All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowls.
Revis, widely regarded as one of the NFL’s all-time best cornerbacks, played for the Jets (2007-12, 2015-16), Buccaneers (2013) and Patriots (2014) before joining the Chiefs in 2017. He was a five-time All-Pro selection during his career, with three of those coming in the past decade (2010-11, 2014), and was named to the Pro Bowl six times.
Running back Darren Sproles, who played at Olathe North High School and Kansas State, was named to the team as a punt returner and offensive flex. Defensive back Chris Harris, who played at Kansas, spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos (2011-19), where he was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016 and a four-time Pro Bowler.
The list included eight unanimous selections: linebacker Von Miller; quarterback Tom Brady; defensive end JJ Watt; defensive tackle Aaron Donald; offensive tackle Joe Thomas; offensive guard Marshal Yanda; and kicker Justin Tucker.