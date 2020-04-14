In a trip to free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs marked all the boxes for Ricky Seals-Jones. Playing for Andy Reid and alongside Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes was likely enough to persuade the tight end to move to the Heartland.
But the selling point came in the form of a former Chief — Demetrius Harris, his Cleveland teammate in 2019.
“Demetrius loved it. For me, that kinda of played a part of it, too — Demetrius telling me stories about Kansas City and how the organization is and the locker room,” Seals-Jones. “That’s kind of a no-brainer. ... Coming from Demetrius, it was good to have someone that had already been there and that I’d already those conversations with to give you that over-the-top answer you’re looking for.”
With COVID-19 shutting down NFL facilities across the country, Seals-Jones didn't get the traditional in-house pitch he would've gotten any other year. The talks with Harris throughout the season proved to matter even more than he imagined.
“I felt like Kansas City was honest. Talking with Demetrius, all the things that he said previously, they said now in the present,” Seals-Jones said. “What he said and what they said isn’t two different things. You have a player who left and still showed respect for that organization and loved that organization. That gives you a little bit of confidence when you’re going in and talking to the team.”
In a playbook that utilizes 21 personnel in great detail with two tight ends and one running back. Seals-Jones, who turned 25 last month, projects as the leading candidate for the No. 2 spot. Deon Yelder and Nick Keizer will provide competition with previous experience in the system and Blake Bell primarily signing with the Cowboys.
After spending his college career at Texas A&M as a wide receiver, Seals-Jones had 14 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns with Cleveland in 2019 after spending his first two years in Arizona. That averages to 16.4 yards per catch, which would have been second on the Chiefs last year behind Mecole Hardman.
“I look at it as I’m still learning the tight end position, and I’m a great route runner, but I can always be better,” Seals-Jones said. “I just come in every day and work on everything as a whole.”