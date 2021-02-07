The Kansas City Chiefs will have the second-leading wide receiver from Super Bowl 54 available for Sunday's matchup in Tampa.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is officially active for the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday's Super Bowl 55 against the Buccaneers.

Watkins suffered a calf injury in Week 16 against Atlanta and hasn't played sense, though he was optimistic in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Watkins also dealt with a midseason hamstring injury, allowing him to haul in just 37 catches in 10 games. He has 421 yards and two touchdowns this year.

The Chiefs will also have Le'Veon Bell, who has dealt with a knee injury in recent weeks but didn't have a game designation.

Inactive for the Chiefs will be: CB BoPete Keyes; RB Darwin Thompson; TE Ricky Seals-Jones; DE Tim Ward; DT Khalen Saunders; QB Matt Moore; CB Chris Lammons.

Key actives for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers includes Antonio Brown, who didn't play in the NFC Championship due to a knee injury, and tight end Cameron Brate, who suffered a mid-week back injury.

Tampa Bay's inactives include: TE Antony Auclair; DL Khalil Davis; QB Ryan Griffin; DL Jeremiah Ledbetter; QB Drew Stanton; RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn; and WR Justin Watson.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on CBS 30 KCJO.