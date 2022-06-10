After missing seven games last season due to injuries, Chiefs’ running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is approaching his third season the same way he always does.
“I wouldn’t just pinpoint it as year three. I always look at it the same way the first year I got drafted. Second year, dealt with some injuries and now it’s year three. It’s always a sense of urgency for me,” said Edwards-Helaire on Thursday after OTAs. “Being able to do the things I did starting at running back as a rookie playing in a Super Bowl and then really just battling injuries through last year. I feel like I bring that intensity and, as far as being a professional from the offseason and coming into this season, I do everything I need to.”
The former first round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2020 has missed 10 games overall throughout the first two seasons of his young career. Last season had its bumps in the road and never totally allowed Edwards-Helaire to gain a head of steam as he started no more than five games in a row before eventually dealing with an injury that would cause him to miss time.
Edwards-Helaire even dealt with injuries to his ankle and hip well into the ladder part of his rookie regular season campaign, but was still able to play in the AFC Championship game against Buffalo and in Super Bowl 55 against Tampa Bay.
“Even with just having those injuries late at the end of my rookie year, I had done something to my hip and my ankle that they thought I wasn’t even going to play in year two and I was able to get out there year one and play in a Super Bowl,” said Edwards-Helaire.
The Chiefs’ running backs room said goodbye to Darrel Williams as he signed with Arizona roughly a week ago, but in return, welcomed veteran running back Ronald Jones as well as rookie 7th-round pick, Isiah Pacheco. When asked Thursday how soon he reaches out to new running backs, like Pacheco, who are brought in and are looking to become acclimated, Edwards-Helaire said he reaches out “immediately.”
“It was the same thing that happened to me,” said Edwards-Helaire. “It’s the NFL. It’s the world we live in. Every year there’s going to be somebody getting drafted, your position or another position.”
Despite the injuries last season, Edwards-Helaire was 23rd in the league in yards per carry. And in his rookie year, he notched 1,100 yards from scrimmage even though he missed three games.
