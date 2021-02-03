As the Kansas City Chiefs march to their second Super Bowl in as many years, an unlikely contributor has risen in the secondary.

“I’m still learning and still growing,” Chiefs rookie defensive back L’Jarius Sneed said. “I have a lot of work that I have to put in, but we’re getting better day by day.”

Sneed was a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in the 2020 NFL Draft. An under-the-radar prospect, not much was expected out of him in his first season. But Sneed has risen in a talented Chiefs secondary to become one of the league's best rookie defenders

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said he had admired Sneed for some time.

“I fell in love with LJ just watching his college tape,” Spagnuolo said. “You go around asking scouts and other people, and they didn’t have him. I thought I was missing something.”

But through his first season, Sneed has made his doubters regret not taking a flyer on him.

Sneed defied expectations and came out as an immediate impact player at cornerback. Filling in for a suspended Bashaud Breeland, Sneed recorded an interception in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans. It was his first of three picks on the season.

When Breeland returned to the fold, Spagnuolo said he knew they had to find a spot for Sneed to fit in the defense. The rookie slotted in at the nickel position, where he’s shone in the back half of the season.

“He’s out there playing nickel, still learning on the run,” Spagnuolo said. “He didn’t have the luxury of any training camp snaps at nickel, and he’s done a really good job.”

Sneed has added another element to his game at the nickel position. The rookie has tallied four sacks over his last four games.

He said throughout the ups and downs of the season, he hasn’t been surprised that he’s reached such a level of success.

“It didn’t shock me, because I’m still growing,” Sneed said. “I’m just getting better and better and better, and I know that God has a plan for my life, for my career, so I’m very excited for it.”

A Louisiana native, Sneed said he’s looked up to teammate Tyrann Mathieu for a long time.

“I used to call myself the Honey Badger in high school,” Sneed said.

Sneed said Mathieu, a versatile defensive back himself, has been very influential throughout the rookie’s rise.

“He brings the energy,” Sneed said. “I’m a quiet guy, I play with energy, but he’s like that rah rah guy. People feed off that.”

The elder statesman of the Chiefs secondary, Mathieu said he has taken note of the strides Sneed and other young defensive backs have made as they earn a larger role with the team.

“You mention Sneed and Juan (Thornhill), they’re continuing to grow in this league,” Mathieu said. “For me, I just try not to get in those guys’ way. I just try to be a positive voice in their ear.”

Despite battling injuries in the middle of the season and in the playoffs, Sneed has maintained a significant role as the Chiefs push for their second title in a row. The rookie says he is ready to face the challenge.

“I feel like Spags got us in the right position,” Sneed said. “Everybody just do their job. We’re preparing for like two weeks now, so just go out there and play ball and put God first.”

The Chiefs and Buccaneers square off in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.