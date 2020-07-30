The last year has been a wild ride for Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
“(We) went on this 15-0 run and then won a national championship, and immediately I was right back training, and then to the combine and the draft,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Everything was just a whirlwind.”
The whirlwind culminated for the former LSU back when Chiefs running back Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season. Williams played a key role for the Chiefs on their Super Bowl run in 2019.
Williams told SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday his reason for opting out is to be with his mother, who was just diagnosed with stage-four cancer.
“When everything was going on, she was the only one there for me,” Williams said. “My mom is my rock, my everything, so during a hard time like this, I think I need to be next to her for every step.”
Without Williams, the Chiefs’ starting running back job is open for Edwards-Helaire to take.
“I can’t wait,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Everything, the setup, everything about everything here is just perfect for me.”
Edwards-Helaire said he has been partaking in unofficial workouts with his new teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Drawing back to his days at LSU, Edwards-Helaire said he’s used to getting acclimated to a new offense.
“I’ve had offensive coordinators, multiple offenses I’ve had to learn year in and year out,” Edwards-Helaire said. “This is nothing new, just learning the new offense and then adjusting to the players around me.”
As Edwards-Helaire moves from one champion to another, the Louisiana native said he’s ready to do whatever he can to help the team.
“Coming in and pretty much just trying to dot my I’s and cross my T’s and do the right thing as far as just staying on the right path,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m going to do it.”