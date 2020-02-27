The Kansas City Chiefs don't intend on letting their defensive star hitting free agency.
According to multiple reports, the Chiefs will use the franchise tag on defensive lineman Chris Jones that could keep open a variety of options for both sides.
The tag window officially opened Thursday, even though rules of using the tag could change with a pending college bargaining agreement. With a new CBA not yet in place, the old rules still apply, and the Chiefs are making it clear they're going to tag someone they view as a key long-term piece.
A second-round pick in 2016, Jones has recorded 33 sacks since 2016, second only to Aaron Donald in that span.
Jones made it clear he was due for a payday following his 2018 breakout season, tallying 15.5 sacks. The Chiefs and Jones failed to agree to a long-term deal prior to the 2019 season, causing Jones to miss offseason activities before reporting to training camp in St. Joseph.
With the use of the franchise tag, Kansas City buys itself options and time with their defensive star. Instead of letting Jones hit free agency in March, and receive a lucrative deal from another club, Kansas City will have until July 15 to agree to a long-term extension.
While the tag has been used in different ways in the past, all signs point toward resolving toward a new contract. The tag has been used as a one-year prove-it deal for players bordering an extension or coming off injury. The Chiefs used it last year to keep Dee Ford on the roster and trade him in the offseason to the 49ers.
While the two sides are set to meet during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, general manager Brett Veach said Jones is the team's top goal.
“It’s certainly a priority for us,” Veach said. “Sometimes these things take time to work through. The franchise tag is something that we have the ability to use. We’d certainly would like to see if we can work something out with him and I think the tandem of Chris Jones and Frank Clark is something any team would want and we’re going to work hard to see if we can get that done.”
If Jones were to play the full season on the franchise tag, a one-year deal north of $16 million, he would then hit the open market following 2020. Due to past conversations, Veach doesn't expect this to hinder Jones, 25, at all.
“Chris did a great job of blocking all that out and really attacking the season,” Veach said. “He handled that like a true pro. Now we’ve got the opportunity once this cycle comes back around to pick up where those conversations left off and hopefully we can make headway and get something done.”
Jones is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he totaled nine sacks one season after tallying 15.5. He also played a huge role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the 49ers, controlling the line of scrimmage at critical points in the team’s 31-20 victory.