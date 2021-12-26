The Kansas City Chiefs will be without tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday due to COVID protocols, the team has confirmed.
ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Sunday morning that Kelce didn't clear the testing protocols and will be forced to miss Sunday's home finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kelce was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday in hopes of clearing protocols.
Since his rookie year in 2013, the only games Kelce has missed were the season finales in 2017 and '20 when the Chiefs had playoff spots wrapped up. Kelce leads all tight ends in receiving yards this season, totaling 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns for the 10-4 Chiefs.
The Chiefs also announced linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive tackle Lucas Niang will be inactive for Sunday's 3:25 p.m. kick at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kelce was coming off a career-best game with 191 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime win at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bolton leads the Chiefs with 102 tackles.
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has cleared the COVID-19 protocols Saturday and will be available Sunday.
Kansas City will also be without punter Tommy Townsend and kicker Harrison Butker due to COVID protocols.
Kelce was placed on the list Monday, and Hill, Bolton and Niang joined him Tuesday. The Chiefs have had 14 players from their active roster on the COVID-19 list in the past two weeks.
Additionally, the Chiefs announced that quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Mike Kafka, running backs coach Greg Lewis and assistant offensive line coach Corey Matthaei have entered the COVID-19 protocols.
