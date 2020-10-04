Following more rounds of clear point of care tests for the Chiefs and Patriots, the two will finally face off Monday night.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs will host the Patriots at 6:05 p.m. Monday. The game will remain on CBS 30 KCJO with the broadcast crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.

The NFL originally postponed the game Saturday after "positive COVID-19 tests on both teams." Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu were both added to the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list released Saturday afternoon.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the COVID-positive player has entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

With Newton now unavailable while he quarantines, Brian Hoyer is expected to start in his place. He has been Newton's backup in each of the Patriots' previous three games.

How long Newton is sidelined is to be determined.

The NFL responded by saying the game would be played Monday or Tuesday following no wider spreads between the teams. A move to Tuesday would've made for three games in 10 days for the Chiefs with a Sunday game against the Raiders followed by a Thursday night trip to Buffalo in the coming weeks.

It is the second game this weekend that has been affected by COVID-19. After an outbreak on the Titans, the matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed — originally for a day or two, and then until Oct. 25 as the positive tests accumulated.

To fit it in, the Steelers' game against Baltimore that day was pushed back to Nov. 1.

Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member tested positive Sunday, bring the team's outbreak to 18 positives since Tuesday.

The negative test results Sunday from across the NFL include a New Orleans Saints player who tested positive on Saturday, according to the AP. The Saints learned of the positive test after leaving New Orleans for Sunday's scheduled game in Detroit and ran another series of tests on players and staff overnight.

On Monday, the league will hold a conference call with all 32 teams to reinforce the necessity of following protocols — including updates made this week after the outbreak involving the Titans — provide updates on testing and contact tracing and to share best practices.

Wednesday now is the earliest they can get back in their facility, which is the day Tennessee would start practicing to prepare to host Buffalo on Oct. 11.

According to NFL guidelines, for players who test positive and are showing symptoms at least 10 days must pass between when symptoms first occurred and 72 hours since symptoms last occurred. In that scenario a player would likely miss a minimum of two games.

But if a player tests positive and is asymptomatic, he can return 10 days after the initial positive test or just five days if he has two consecutive negative tests.