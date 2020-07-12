After months without concrete discussions of a new contract for Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, there's reportedly been progress made in recent days.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jones and the Chiefs have begun talking about a long-term contract with the franchise tag deadline rapidly approaching.
While there are likely still plenty of hurdles to overcome before the July 15 deadline, the news is seen as a step forward. By 3 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, the Chiefs and Jones must come to a long-term deal or the Pro Bowler will play on a one-year deal in 2020 or sit out the season.
Teams still have the ability to trade a player following the July 15 deadline, as the Texans did with Jadeveon Clowney in a trade to the Seahawks last year, though the team won't be able to sign a long-term deal until after the regular season.
The deadline for players under contract to report to their clubs to earn an accrued season for free agency is currently Aug. 11, though that could always change due to the changing NFL schedule.
Jones has insisted he may sit out 2020, an option as running back Le’Veon Bell did in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jones has reportedly asked for a deal worth $20 million per year, and he responded to an NFL Network video discussing his wishes with the reply, ‘Or I won’t play. (Le’Veon Bell) told me about this.’
The Chiefs placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jones in March. The franchise tag would pay him $16.1 million in 2020.
The path to a new contract could now be clear following the mega-extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, done in part with the hope of keeping the team's stars intact.
Without a long-term deal, Jones would become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Bell sat out the 2018 season after the Steelers used the franchise tag on him for two consecutive seasons. He signed with the Jets in 2019. He showed his support for Jones on Twitter, saying “(Chris Jones) knows what he doin, trust.”
Jones quoted Bell’s response saying, “What’s understood don’t have to be explained.”
Following Super Bowl LIV, Jones said he wanted to be a “Chief for life” and planned “to stay here forever.”
Jones was in search of a contract extension prior to the 2019 year and sat out all offseason workouts, though he arrived at training camp on time. He finished with nine sacks in 13 regular season games and was a crucial piece in the Super Bowl LIV win with multiple batted passes and a pressure of Jimmy Garoppolo that forced an interception.
Jones, a 2019 Pro Bowler didn’t participate in this year’s virtual offseason. He ranked third in the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2018. He has 33 career sacks in 61 games.