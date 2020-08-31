Andy Reid and Brett Veach aren't leaving Kansas City anytime soon, much to the pleasure of their starting quarterback.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are finalizing six-year contracts with the head coach and general manager that will keep both within the organization through 2025.

"Well deserved!,' tweeted Patrick Mahomes with a thumbs up emoji, signaling his approval following his 10-year contract extension earlier this summer.

Reid, 62, took over in Kansas City ahead of the 2013 season after a 14-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s compiled a 77-35 record with the Chiefs and a 5-5 postseason record, including a Super Bowl win last year.

The 62-year-old has never had a winning season, winning 10-plus games six times and going to the playoffs in all six of those years. The Chiefs were 12-4 in each of the past two regular seasons. He signed an initial five-year contract extension before the start of the 2017 season. Veach took over as general manager then, too, replacing John Dorsey. Veach originally came to the organization with Reid in 2013, serving as a pro and college personnel analyst and co-director of player personnel.

"He’s done an outstanding job," Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said of Veach during an interview with reports Saturday. "He works extremely well with Coach Reid, he also has a great rapport with our players, so he’s somebody that we want here for the long term. We tend to not talk about contract extensions until they’re done, but just to suffice it, I’d say that we’re fortunate to have Brett here and hope he’s here a very long time.”

The 2020 season will mark Reid's 22nd year as a head coach.

The move continues an offseason of ludicrous deals for the team. The Chiefs restructured a deal with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, signed defensive tackle Chris Jones to a four-year, $85 million deal and reached a four-year extension with tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes signed a record 10-year contract extension worth more than $500 million last month.