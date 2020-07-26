As the Chiefs players begin to report to the team facilities, Andy Reid and the rest of the coaching staff are working to keep things as normal as possible.
“I appreciate the league and the union, them working out an agreement where football could go on in a safe manner,” Reid said.
The team will be working out of both Arrowhead Stadium and the nearby practice facility throughout the new look training camp. With the agreement between the league and the players union, rules to help with social distancing and staying healthy will be in place throughout camp.
“We’re gonna stick by what the experts tell us,” Reid said. “The simple parts that we can do is wear our masks when needed, wash our hands after contact with people and make sure we use social distancing when we can.”
The league’s agreement includes the elimination of preseason games leading up to the season, but Reid said he’s not worried about the amount of preparation time the team has on the field, even in the passing game, where more prep time is required.
“This is a throwing league right now, so as important as the run game is, that timing, again, in the throw game is important because it takes hours,” Reid said. “We have an opportunity to do that with the new rules that have been put out for us.”
In terms of both the virus and the team’s title defense, Reid said he plans on taking things one step at a time.
“It’s not what you did in the Super Bowl here, it’s what you do going forward,” Reid said. “We’re going to try to teach the best way we possibly can, and then we’re going to trust the players and the coaches… to do the right things when we leave here.”