When Byron Pringle's chances have come in a Chiefs uniform, he has taken advantage.

Last Monday in Buffalo, Pringle's 37-yard catch from Patrick Mahomes set up the game-clinching points in the fourth quarter.

In Sunday's trip to Denver, he made his alma mater Kansas State, also known as 'Special Teams U,' proud. He downed a punt inside the 1-yard line, then returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of a 43-16 win.

I knew I was going to hit it hard," Pringle said. "Once I saw the hole open, I ran through it. I had two dudes back side to miss. I made them miss, I was running for the touchdown. I wasn't looking back."

It was just the second touchdown for the former Bill Snyder-era Wildcat, who played watched as Chris Klieman's team continued its trademark special teams plays with two punt returns scores against Kansas on Saturday.

In 2019, not long following his signing to the practice squad after he was waived, he propelled the Chiefs late in Detroit. His catch that saw him bounce off two defenders set the Chiefs up for a go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds.

The following week, he hauled in six catches for 103 yards — more than half his total yards for the year — and a touchdown in a loss to Indianapolis. He was targeted just six times the rest of the year.

Pringle had the same opportunity of downing a punt in Super Bowl LIV, a chance he missed and was motivated by.

"We never stop working on it," Pringle said. "I was so happy I made that play."

Even in the midst of his best game, he was encapsulated by a play he didn't make. The Broncos recovered a muffed punt that Denver recovered, and it left him dissatisfied with his performance.

Pringle has just 54 offensive snaps this year, even in the two-game absence of receiver Sammy Watkins. From a career-delaying hamstring injury as an undrafted free agent to providing the plays to deliver a 10th-straight win against rivalry, Pringle is standing by for when he is tasked to show up next.

"Whenever my name is called I'm going to give it my all," Pringle said.