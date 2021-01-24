During the on-field celebration of last week’s AFC Divisional Round win against the Cleveland Browns, Patrick Mahomes was unable to take part.

Dealing with the effects of being placed in concussion protocol, the reigning Super Bowl MVP finished the game in the locker room. The coming days saw him limited in practice, though all indications are he prepared to be the starter under center all week.

Mahomes showed no signs of wear and tear, torching the Buffalo Bills to the tune of 29-of-38 passing for 325 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 38-24 win in the AFC Championship.

“Once he put the helmet on, he was going to give you everything he had,” general manager Brett Veach said. “He certainly did that tonight.”

Aside from the concussion protocol he dealt with throughout the week, Mahomes also battled an injury on his left foot that has been reported as turf toe that will be examined after the season.

The injuries played no factor. Mahomes’ 325 yards was the most of his postseason career. The 76.3% completion percentage was a postseason high and the second-best of the year to the Week 6 matchup in Buffalo.

“I felt good from the warm-ups on. We did a good job as far as rehabbing,” Mahomes said. “I felt like myself out there.”

After going three-and-out on the opening drive, it was smooth sailing the rest of the way for the Chiefs offense. Kansas City scored three touchdowns to end the half, including a 3-yard pass to Mecole Hardman in the second quarter.

The Chiefs knelt the ball to end the half and opening the third quarter with a field goal before back-to-back drives that ended with Travis Kelce touchdowns.

At one point in the game, Mahomes completed nine consecutive passes, showing the same stuff his teammates witnessed all week.

“Watching him work throughout the week, he was the same old Pat,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “It doesn’t matter what the circumstance is, he’s going to rise above all that.”

It was the fourth postseason game in seven outings Mahomes has thrown at least three touchdowns without an interception. It’s also the 12th career game with 300 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I left the game last week, to see his excitement for the win in the locker room … he never seemed like he wasn’t himself, a doubt in his mind he wasn’t gonna play in this game,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “He was out there dialed in, throwing the ball all over the field and making the right decisions. He played his A game and led us to the Super Bowl.”

Following the game, Mahomes paid tribute to one his idols in the late Kobe Bryant. In an on-field interview, Mahomes noted that the ‘job’s not finished,’ a quote made famous by the Black Mamba after his stoic attitude when the Los Angeles Lakers went up 2-0 in the 2009 NBA Finals.

“Kobe has one of the best mentalities of all time,” Mahomes said. “I take a lot from that, going out there every single day and not being satisfied. … We’re trying to run it back, and we mean that.”

In order to run it back, Mahomes must go through the most accomplished player in NFL history in Tom Brady. The Buccaneer signal-caller will play in his 10th Super Bowl when the two meet Feb. 7.

“Being able to go up against the greatest quarterback of all-time in his 150th Super Bowl,” Mahomes joked, “is gonna be a great experience for me.”