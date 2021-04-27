When he began playing football as a kid, Pro Bowl offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. said he made a promise to his father.

“Something that he made me promise him was that I was going to be a left tackle and I was going to play in this league for 10 plus years and be a hall of famer,” Brown said.

After being announced as a Kansas City Chief on Monday, Brown will have the chance to fulfill that promise to his father, a former NFL lineman himself, who passed away nearly 10 years ago.

“To have that opportunity to live out my dream, to have the opportunity to play left tackle in this league, to play for this organization,” Brown said, “it’s so special to me.”

The Chiefs acquired Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. The Chiefs sent their 2021 first round, third round and fourth round picks to Baltimore in exchange for Brown and a 2021 second round pick. The teams also swapped 2022 sixth round picks as part of the deal.

Brown, a 24-year-old out of Oklahoma, is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons with the Ravens. Brown has primarily served as the Ravens’ right tackle, but he shifted to the left side of the line last season, with regular left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL, missing most of the season with an injury.

Coming to Kansas City, Brown will have the opportunity to be the starting left tackle. He said he’s familiar with the Chiefs offense because he’s watched so much film on them. Brown said he’s looking forward to the challenge of trying something new.

“I'm just excited to be in the system, to have the opportunity to really showcase my talents,” Brown said. “They do a lot of different things here than what we did in Baltimore just schematically, so I'm really looking forward to that.”

In addition to the scheme, Brown said he’s looking forward to playing with the high level of talent that the Chiefs have on offense, such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Joe Thuney.

“It's a ton of talent, obviously, with the number of Pro Bowlers and All-Pros that they have here,” Brown said. “I'm really looking forward to getting out there and competing each and every day, competing on game days with these guys and just really going out there and giving it my all.”

As he joins the talented group in Kansas City, Brown said he’s spoken to both former and future teammates, and he’s heard nothing but good things.

“Everyone has nothing but great things to say about this organization, to say about the city of Kansas City,” Brown said. “Like I said, I’m just super excited to be here.”

Brown is only under contract for one more season, so the Chiefs will need to take action if they want to keep him in Kansas City beyond the 2021 season. After what he’s heard so far, Brown said this is a place he’d like to stay for quite some time.

“I want to be here for a long time, I do,” Brown said. “I’m going to make sure I take care of my part, and that’s handling my business on the football field.”