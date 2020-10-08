The Kansas City Chiefs’ Monday night win over the New England Patriots hasn’t been viewed internally as near the team’s best performance, but offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy credits the players’ effort in pulling off the win.

“We have a bunch of professional players who understand exactly what it takes to be at their best,” Bieniemy said, “so these guys know when they’re not playing very well.”

The Chiefs came out with a 26-10 victory over the Patriots with only two offensive scoring plays, both on short touch passes to Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill. To the defense’s credit, Patrick Mahomes and Company didn’t need to perform much more.

“It was, I don’t know, 6-3 into somewhere in the third quarter, toward the end of the third,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “That’s a slugfest, and when you get into those games as a team, your defense has to keep you in there, not let it get out of hand.”

The Chiefs leaned on their defense Monday night, holding the Patriots to only 10 points before a Tyrann Mathieu pick-six sealed the game in the fourth quarter.

Despite the lackluster performance, both Spagnuolo and Bieniemy said the team has a lot to improve on.

“As an offense we have to learn to be more patient,” Bieniemy said. “We have to be willing to drive the length of the field and take exactly what is there.”

The Chiefs are preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders, led by three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr and running back Josh Jacobs.

“(Jacobs) is a dynamic, violent runner,” Spagnuolo said. “I’m very impressed with him. I know they are, because they feed it to him.”

On the offensive side, Bieniemy said the Chiefs are focused on doing the little things to get the job done against the Raiders.

“We got a great coaching staff that are going to address all the little things that need to be addressed,” Bieniemy said. “We’re going to focus on the details. It’s all about being fundamentally sound.”

Bieniemy said what gives the Chiefs the ability to separate from other teams is the effort that they put in.

“Regardless of what you’re being coached to do, it requires no God-given ability to play with second effort,” Bieniemy said. “This is why we’ve had those great games, because it hasn’t always been perfect, but the effort has been there for us to find a way to win.”

The Chiefs host the Raiders at noon Sunday