The NFL has moved the Week 6 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to Monday, October 19.

The two AFC contenders will kick off the Week 6 contest at 4 p.m. Monday on Fox 26 KNPN, the NFL announced Sunday. The game was originally moved from Thursday Night Football after positive cases of COVID-19 forced the Titans and Bills game to move from Sunday to Tuesday, preventing the Bills from playing twice in three days. The NFL originally said the Chiefs and Bills would play later in the weekend, confirming a third Monday night game in four weeks for the Chiefs.

“I mean, we know there are going to be issues — you do the best you can and if there's a problem you shut things off and you make sure you isolate,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We did a pretty good job with all that. And as far as Buffalo, we know that things are going to happen, so you have to do that.”

The move is a ripple from positive cases over the weekend, forcing the Broncos and Patriots, originally moved from Sunday to Monday, to be postponed due to more cases in New England and a closure of their facility.

There were no other positive COVID-19 tests Sunday, and the Titans were given approval to practice by the league.

Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.

Denver's game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday night's game with the Bills at the Titans, which originally was to be played Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee.

There are five other games between Week 6 and 11 thant will move: Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11; Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7; Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8; Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10; Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11.

Changes in bye weeks show Denver’s switching to this week from Week 8; New England’s from next week to this week; the Chargers’ from Week 10 to next week; the Dolphins’ from Week 10 to next week; Jacksonville’s from Week 7 to Week 8; and the Jets’ from Week 11 to Week 10.