MIAMI — Chiefs co-owner Norma Hunt will have attended all 54 Super Bowls when she enters Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami.
Hunt has guided the Kansas City Chiefs back to its third Super Bowl appearance with her son Clark Hunt, who serves as the Chiefs Chairman and CEO. The two carry on the legacy of team founder Lamar Hunt.
“(Norma) hopes to leave Miami with the first Super Bowl trophy, the Lombardi Trophy, in 50 years when the Chiefs last won the Super Bowl,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.
Goodell opened up his annual Super Bowl press conference talking about the importance of family ownership has on football.
When asked about the advantages for the league in having a star quarterback in Kansas City, opposed to a larger city like New York or Los Angeles, the commissioner said Patrick Mahomes benefits the NFL no matter what team he is on.
“Not only is he an incredible player, but he is an incredible young man. Wherever he pays in the NFL, he is going to have an impact. I’m proud to have him as a Kansas City Chief. I guess there’s 31 other teams wouldn’t mind having him either, but the reality is he’s just made us better,” Goodell said.
Mahomes' impact on his team shows as the 24-year-old is leading the Chiefs in his second year as starting quarterback. If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes will be the youngest player to claim both MVP and a Super Bowl ring. Only Ben Roethlisberger has won a Super Bowl as a starting QB at a younger age.
Goodell mentioned how Mahomes and other young players, like Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, are shaping the NFL’s future.
“Not just quarterbacks, but with great young players at every position,” Goodell said. “We’re happy to have (Mahomes) in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City was a successful international game for the NFL. Kansas City took home the win with a 24-17 victory over Los Angeles Chargers.
"We had a great experience this past November down in Mexico. It was a just a great event. We loved being there. We look forward to being back," Goodell said. "Our fan base down there continues to grow. They've become more passionate. Our partners down there have been extraordinary and we want to continue that."
The commissioner announced that the NFL has planned two more games to be played in Mexico over the next two years.
Goodell expected the international schedule to be released over the next 60 days.