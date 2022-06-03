The Chiefs welcomed back veteran coach Matt Nagy in the offseason and it’s a much different go-around for Nagy this time than when he was last with the franchise.
Nagy spent five years in Kansas City under head coach Andy Reid calling plays as the team’s offensive coordinator before taking the leap to Chicago, where he spent four seasons as head coach of the Bears. His first season in The Windy City posted a 12-4 record and a playoff berth. Every season that preceded thereafter, never quite progressed to real success in the playoffs. Nagy was eventually fired by the franchise and now returns to Kansas City as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach. Nagy plans to use those highs and lows of being a head coach as tools in his return to Kansas City.
“For me, a lot of my failures that I’ve had, I’ve tried to use to the best of my ability to make me better whether it was as a player or as a coach. As you go through things, you want to use those things to make you better in the long run,” said Nagy after the team’s OTAs on Thursday. “I feel like I’m still young in this profession and I want to use my experiences in Chicago to help me better here for our team here in Kansas City.”
Nagy is one of several former coaches under Reid to be promoted into a head coaching position and one of very few to actually return to Reid’s staff.
“He’s a good person,” said Reid. “I think he’s good for the quarterback room. He’s been there and done that before and has a lot of experience under his belt, so it’s great to have him back in there.”
The 15-year coaching veteran and former 2018 AP Coach of the Year, Nagy said Thursday he thought about sitting out a year and reevaluated his options much like Doug Pederson decided to do between his last year as head coach in Philadelphia and now taking over as the head man in Jacksonville. Ultimately, Nagy decided to get right back into coaching instead of taking that much time off, heading back to a place he considers “special.”
“I think every coach has their reason why they want to sit out, or get away or get back into it, and for me, this is what was best for me, my family. I feel like it’s a good fit,” said Nagy.
MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes was just a rookie with one start under his belt the last time Nagy was on the Chiefs’ staff. Four years later, Mahomes has plethora of achievements on his resume at only 26 years of age. Nagy said Thursday to see how much Mahomes has grown is “amazing.”
“It gives me chills to talk about because I know his ceiling is even higher,” said Nagy of Mahomes. “In our quarterback room for instance, Patrick and Chad and the rest of the guys will help me be better as a coach and I’ll hopefully help them be better as players.”
