Leading up to last year’s Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he got a chance to talk to three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

At the time, Gronkowski was retired from football and working as a television analyst covering the game for Fox. As Kelce was gearing up for his first Super Bowl appearance, he said he talked to Gronkowski about how he ran routes and confused defenders to give himself a chance to make a play.

“It was just seeing where I could take bits and pieces from his game and translate it into having success in my game,” Kelce said. “His dominance fueled me to have that much impact in a football game.”

A year later, Kelce has a title of his own, and both are back at the Super Bowl once again. But this time, both will be going head-to-head on the field in Tampa.

Gronkowski made a comeback after a year of retirement to reunite with his former Patriots teammate, Tom Brady, and play for another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kelce has helped lead the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl appearance in a row, and he said he has a lot of admiration for the way Gronkowski has reinvigorated his career.

“Just to see his career and how he’s been able to get through all the ups and downs, handling adversity, leaving the game, coming back, seems like he loves it all over again,” Kelce said. “I’m just happy as heck for him to be able to reach the mountain peak all over again.”

The admiration runs deep for Kelce, noting that he’s looked up to Gronkowski his entire career.

“Gronk’s career has been unbelievable. Unbelievable. It’s going to go down in history as one of the best players that have ever played this game,” Kelce said. “The guy is an unbelievable person, talent, you name it. I might be one of the biggest Gronk fans out there.”

And it comes on both sides. Gronkowski said he has major respect for Kelce and the way he’s elevated the tight end position throughout his career.

“(Kelce) gets better every single year that I’ve seen him play in the NFL,” Gronkowski said. “Ever since he’s been in the league, he’s been on the Chiefs, he has progressed his game and gotten better every single year going into this year.”

Gronkowski staked his claim as the best tight end in NFL history throughout the first nine years of his career. In addition to his three Super Bowls, Gronkowski has been named a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro.

Somewhat in Gronkowski’s shadow, Kelce has built a resume of his own, breaking the single-season receiving yards record for tight ends on the way to his unanimous first-team All-Pro selection. This season marks his third appearance as a first-team All-Pro and sixth-consecutive Pro Bowl. Gronkowski said he’s been taking note of Kelce’s accomplishments.

“I think he’s the best player on the Chiefs’ offense,” Gronkowski said. “He’s just been helping lead the Kansas City Chiefs each year to the playoffs and now to back-to-back Super Bowls, so he’s a very good player.”

Kelce said this year’s Super Bowl matchup with Gronkowski and Brady is personal, as he’s never beaten the pair in the playoffs. Their last matchup resulted in an overtime win for the Patriots in the 2019 AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce said a win can help validate his claim as the best tight end in the last decade.

“This game is another opportunity for me to get a tally on the board, in the W column,” Kelce said, “and trying to get a win in this so called ‘rivalry’ that the media likes to make it.”