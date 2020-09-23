The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed back defensive tackle Mike Pennel this week after after he had his two-game suspension lifted Monday.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Pennel also had his roster exemption lifted on Wednesday, as the Chiefs were given a roster exemption for time to make a roster move.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid anticipates that Pennel will be ready to compete in their Week 3 matchup for “Monday Night Football” versus the Baltimore Ravens.

“Yeah there’s a chance he’s back up, ready to go,” Reid told reporters over Zoom on Monday. “I’ll let Veach do that part, but there’s a good chance that he’s up.”

The six-foot-four-inch, 330-pound defensive lineman served a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Pennel then apologized via Twitter on Aug. 25, saying he was “completely unaware of how this occurred.”

“I take full responsibility for what goes into my body and promise to be more vigilant moving forward,” Pennel said in a Tweet. “I am truly sorry and ask for your grace and forgiveness. I promise to return with a vengeance in our journey to RunItBack!”

Pennel was a late addition to the roster in October of 2019, and he played a pivotal role for Kansas City's defense down the stretch.

In eight of Kansas City’s final 10 regular season games, Pennel played nearly 30 percent of the defensive snaps.

He then went on to start two playoff games, in which Kansas City held both the Texans and Titans to under 94 total yards rushing.

Pennel ended the year with 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass batted. He has 126 career tackles and 2.0 sacks in 2020.

The Chiefs defense currently deals with a bevy of injuries, including three along the front line in DT Khalen Saunders (dislocated elbow), DE Alex Okafor (hamstring strain) and DE Frank Clark (illness).

So the the seventh-year nose tackle is a sight for sore eyes, as the Chiefs defense looks to slow down the Baltimore Ravens‘ rushing attack come Monday night.

And if Pennel is active for Kansas City in Week 3, it would mark his first career game against the Ravens.

It's a battle of two undefeated, AFC powerhouses when the Chiefs travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Monday at 7:15 p.m.