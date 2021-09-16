After sitting out the Chiefs’ week one victory over the Browns, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is set to return to the lineup this weekend.
“It’s a big game. A big-time opponent, playing against some good football players,” Mathieu said. “I’m just excited to be back, really put my hand in the pile and just continue to help this team win games. But it’s good to be back around the game.”
Mathieu was placed on the COVID-19 list on Sept. 1 after contracting the virus. After the 10-day quarantine period, Mathieu was activated last Saturday, but he wasn’t fit to play on Sunday.
“When you can’t help your teammates it always puts you in a bad spot, but I was proud of the way those guys fought throughout the game,” Mathieu said. “Obviously, it didn’t really start the way we wanted it to, but I thought those guys made the plays that mattered. That’s why we were able to win the game.”
Mathieu said he was hopeful that he’d be able to return to the field last week, but he thinks it would’ve been hard to play after not practicing for 10 days.
“I thought Coach Reid, the training staff, I thought everybody really made the best decision for me as a player,” Mathieu said. “So, that was much appreciated and much respected, but I’m very, very happy to be back.”
Head coach Andy Reid said it was tough not having Mathieu on the field last weekend. But this week, he’s looking forward to his presence on defense.
“Not taking anything away from the other guys, they did a nice job back there, but you’re obviously going to miss somebody like that,” Reid said. “He’s one of your primary signal callers back there, so it’ll be good to get him back in that role and keep the communication.”
When he returns to the field this weekend, Mathieu said he’ll be close to 100% after a full week of practice.
“I think yesterday’s practice was pretty good for me just going out there having a full workload, getting back into the communication, just working with my boys,” Mathieu said. “Anytime I see those guys, my teammates, it always gives you that extra energy to uplift you. So, just looking forward to kind of continuing to stack them and then getting in front of the world on Sunday night and show them what I can do.”
The Chiefs travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.
